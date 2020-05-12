Capitals Goaltender Braden Holtby Saves Kitten Under Bridge

Washington Capitals goaltender Branden Holtby and his wife rescued a kitten from a bridge late Monday night.

Tonight, our evening walk turned into a rescue mission to save a sweet (& very frightened) kitten who was hiding in a little hole on the Woodrow Wilson bridge! pic.twitter.com/WxXrbQMJON — Brandi Holtby (@bbholtby) May 12, 2020

According to Holtby's wife, Brandi, the two were taking a walk across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge when they encountered the kitten hiding in an outcrop by the road. "With the help of some amazing strangers, a can of tuna, and a bit of patience we got her out!" said Brandi on Twitter. Holtby can be seen holding the box with the kitten inside.

With the help of some amazing strangers, a can of tuna, and a bit of patience, we got her out! (She is in the box so we could walk her off the bridge without being clawed) pic.twitter.com/VbYHAN5TTt — Brandi Holtby (@bbholtby) May 12, 2020