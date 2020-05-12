Sports

Capitals Goaltender Braden Holtby Saves Kitten Under Bridge

Philadelphia Flyers v Washington Capitals

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Nicholas Elias Contributor
Font Size:

Washington Capitals goaltender Branden Holtby and his wife rescued a kitten from a bridge late Monday night.

According to Holtby’s wife, Brandi, the two were taking a walk across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge when they encountered the kitten hiding in an outcrop by the road. “With the help of some amazing strangers, a can of tuna, and a bit of patience we got her out!” said Brandi on Twitter. Holtby can be seen holding the box with the kitten inside. (RELATED: Gretzky And Ovechkin Play NHL20 For Charity)

Braden has had a bad season so far with the Washington Capitals, posting a .897 save percentage and 3.11 goals allowed. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.