Chuck Schumer Cheers Dr. Fauci Senate Testimony: ‘Dr. Fauci, Let It Rip’

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday night cheered Dr. Anthony Fauci’s upcoming Senate testimony, urging him to “let it rip.”

“This will be one of the first opportunities for Dr. Fauci to tell the American people the unvarnished truth without the president lurking over his shoulder. Dr. Fauci, let it rip,” Schumer said.

Schumer also criticized Trump over the “distorted lens of the White House press conference where the president often prevents them from answering fully, interrupts their response, or even contradicts their fact-based evidence.”

Fauci is testifying remotely before the Senate on Tuesday.

Sen. Schumer has been a fierce critic of Trump on his response to coronavirus.

“Americans are dying and losing jobs. Businesses are teetering. Stop the pettiness. Be a leader. Do your job,” Schumer told Trump last month. (RELATED: ‘Wrong In Every Way’: Trump Sends Vicious Letter To Chuck Schumer Over Coronavirus Response)

When I sent Pres. Trump a serious letter on getting critical medical supplies to our frontline fighters, he responded with a petty, unserious letter. To the President: Americans are dying and losing jobs. Businesses are teetering. Stop the pettiness. Be a leader. Do your job. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 3, 2020

On MSNBC in late April, the New York senator repeated the misleading claim that Trump called the virus a “hoax.”