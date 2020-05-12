Clemson Is An Extremely Heavy Favorite To Win The ACC This Football Season

Oddsmakers expect the Clemson Tigers to run through the ACC this football season.

According to the latest odds from LVSuperBook, the Tigers are at 1/6 to win the conference. UNC and Miami are tied in a distant second at 12/1.

Odds to win ACC via @LVSuperBook: Clemson 1/6

Miami, UNC 12/1

FSU, Louisville, Virginia Tech 25/1

Pitt 60/1

NC State, Virginia 80/1

Duke, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest 200/1

BC, Syracuse 300/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 11, 2020

I literally chuckled when I saw these odds. At what point does the rest of the ACC just save themselves the season and crown Clemson champs week one?

We all know how the ACC season is going to end. The Tigers won’t lose a conference game, might not have one with 30 points, will win the conference title and go to the playoff.

Rinse, wash and repeat.

As long as Trevor Lawrence is healthy and Dabo Swinney is the coach of the Tigers, then you’d have to be an idiot to bet against them in the ACC.

Not only is there not a team close to being good enough to beat them, there might not be a team capable of keeping it within a few touchdowns.

UNC played them tight last year, but that was a fluke more than anything else.

UNC had to go for two. The longer the game goes, the odds Clemson’s superior talent at every position wins them the game only goes up. You can criticize the play Mack Brown dialed up, but going for two was by far the best option. pic.twitter.com/gHQN8nlahH — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 28, 2019

Please, somebody hop into the comments and explain to me how I’m wrong! I’d love to read it!