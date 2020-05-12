POLL: Nearly 30 Percent Of Democrats Want To Replace Joe Biden

Barely more than half of Democrats are satisfied with former Vice President Joe Biden as the party’s presidential nominee, a new poll finds. The poll also indicated that nearly a third want to replace him.

Only 54% of Democratic voters want the party to keep Biden at the top of its presidential ticket, while 28% want to replace him with another candidate, and 18% remain undecided, according to a poll published Tuesday by Rasmussen.

The conservative polling service also found that 92% of Democrats think it’s likely that Biden will remain their nominee and face President Donald Trump in November. The poll was conducted May 10-11 among 1,000 likely voters, and has a margin of error of roughly 3%. (RELATED: POLL: Trump, Biden Are Running Neck-And-Neck In Two Crucial Battleground States)

Rasmussen’s survey is one of the latest polls suggesting that the Biden campaign may suffer from a lack of enthusiasm, especially among the party’s base. An ABC poll conducted in late March found Biden trailing Trump by 29% among voters who were enthusiastic about supporting their candidate.

The former vice president has also seen his approval ratings plummet since former Senate staffer Tara Reade alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993. More than a quarter of Democrats want to replace Biden over Reade’s accusations, according to a poll published last week by Morning Consult.

Biden has denied the allegations, saying earlier this month during an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the alleged assault “never happened.”

“I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened and it didn’t,” Biden said at the time.