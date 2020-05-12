Trump And Biden’s Lockdown Speeches To Nobody

As COVID-19 takes thousands of American lives and the accompanying lockdowns upend the livelihoods of millions more, President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden also find themselves in a bind unique in the annals of American presidential campaigns: no crowds, no glad-handing and no rallies. This unprecedented handicap could profoundly change the practice of political rhetoric in 2020.

For better or worse, words and policy positions can only do so much to convince voters to support a given candidate. Personality, vitality and interaction are essential tools for political persuasion, and they are very difficult to employ without a live audience in a shared physical space.

The Democratic convention in Milwaukee has already been postponed from mid-July to mid-August, one week before the Republican convention in Charlotte, and the DNC is reportedly considering hosting a “virtual convention” online. If either party is forced to air convention speeches to a gaggle of cameras rather than cheering halls packed with jubilant supporters, the emotional difference to viewers at home will be stark. (RELATED: Pandemic Endangers American Political Activity, Self-Governance)

Trump has the most to lose in this scenario, especially if his trademark rallies continue to be delayed or canceled through the summer. His style is heavy on bravado, provocation and grand narrative: the classic pathos of Aristotelian rhetoric. As a public speaker, the president thrives on building and sharing the energy of his audience, sprinkling politically incorrect bon mots to the delight of supporters and derision of opponents.

The forced formality of a straight-to-camera presidential address — and the necessary change in speechcraft and manner that accompany it — could hinder Trump from flaunting the same outsized persona that won 2016. Written carefully, however, the president’s speeches can turn this limitation to an advantage, portraying him as a serious leader America needs in times of crisis, an image more relevant now than any time in the past four years.

Indeed, Joe Biden strives to project that same image in his public remarks: serious, responsible, trustworthy, a return to normalcy — the ethos to counter Trump’s pathos. Unfortunately for his campaign, “normalcy” sounds like a dirty word to fans of Bernie Sanders, many of whom cannot stomach the thought of trading their preferred democratic-socialist firebrand for the staid status quo of a Biden presidency. If Biden’s campaign planned to dial up the energy at future rallies to woo disenchanted progressives, social distancing could not have occurred at a worse time.

The former vice president took his campaign virtual several weeks ago, with results that do not bode well should it become a permanent feature. Some of Biden’s video interviews and speeches have garnered live viewership on YouTube in the mere hundreds, while Trump’s regular coronavirus briefings on cable news are reliably ratings hits (much to the consternation of many in the mainstream media). (RELATED: Biden Appears To Forget What He’s Talking About During CNN Interview)

Biden’s oft-observed tendency for flubbed lines and incoherent sentences has not improved while filming from his home in Delaware, although this situation might be preferable to facing Trump on the debate stage. If debates are canceled or relegated to sound stages, it will deprive the president of a key opportunity to paint “Sleepy Joe” as old and confused. Then again, it will be difficult for Biden to appear a viable challenger if the opportunity to challenge Trump in person never materializes.

Both candidates face the daunting task of tweaking their preferred message and style for an era of empty auditoriums and livestreams. These concerns could be moot within a few months, whether through medical innovation, social distancing or herd immunity. But if the pandemic stretches through the summer, it will fundamentally alter the way our elected leaders are able to communicate with the American body politic, and in turn, how the voters make their choice in November.

Billy Gribbin is the editor of American Renewal, and a former speechwriter for President Donald Trump. He is @billygribbin on Twitter.

