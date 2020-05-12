Dr. Anthony Fauci Thinks Football Games Happening Is ‘Feasible’

Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks it’s possible to have football in the fall.

Fauci has been leading the fight against coronavirus, and by all accounts, is an incredibly intelligent man when it comes to dealing with viruses. He spoke with Peter King about what might happen in the fall and did sound a little optimistic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think it’s feasible that negative testing players could play to an empty stadium. Is it guaranteed? No way … There will be virus out there and you will know your players are negative at the time they step onto the field. You’re not endangering,” Fauci explained.

However, it wasn’t all good news. Fauci also said football players being in such close contact on a regular basis is the “perfect set up for spreading” coronavirus.

His entire interview is pretty lengthy, but I’d recommend you all read it. It sounds like Fauci is very open to football happening, but serious changes will need to be made.

Can we live with no fans being allowed in? Sure. Can we live with reduced attendance in a stadium? Sure. Can we live with no football at all?

No chance. No chance in hell we’re going to tolerate that.

Now, we’re also a ways off from the football season getting here. It’s still more than three months out. Obviously, a lot can change in three months.

The good news is that Fauci has made it sound like football is “feasible” one way or another. What will that look like? Only time will tell, but let’s focus on the good news.

