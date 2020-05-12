End Frivolous Lawsuits. Our Recovery Depends On It.

Dear Majority Leader McConnell and Speaker Pelosi:

The undersigned organizations write to ask for your support in providing stronger liability protections that are consistent with the principles of federalism to those currently on the frontlines of the nation’s coronavirus response and relief efforts.

Members representing both sides of the aisle in Congress, including Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Az.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) have raised the need for Congress to do so in some capacity, and for good reason. While the rest of America has come together to fight this pandemic, some trial lawyers have instead plotted to line their pockets with COVID-19 related lawsuits. Their greed is hurting America in this time of crisis, and lawmakers must put their exploitation of this public health crisis into check.

Because of the looming threat posed by the trial lawyers’ tort agendas, doctors and healthcare professionals remain fearful of making the tough healthcare decisions that are needed to respond to this pandemic; hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities are afraid that the care delivered in unprecedented circumstances will be second-guessed; manufacturers are hesitant to produce essential products; and transportation companies are risking their very existence to keep America supplied.

If trial lawyers’ predatory, self-serving agenda succeeds, it will hobble our nation’s economic recovery. Costs will significantly rise on the American people in the form of higher healthcare bills, reduced competition and access to treatment and care, and increased prices on the goods and services that they need to weather this crisis. Vital industries that support our economy could suffer catastrophic bankruptcies. Worst of all, much of the innovation and capital needed to find cures, both to this disease and the economic devastation posed by it, will face significant delays as well, exacerbating the feelings of hopelessness and despair felt throughout the nation. Only the nation’s trial lawyers would benefit from this type of system.

We urge you to embrace reasonable constitutional reform proposals to create shields from trial lawyers’ frivolous, costly, and job-killing litigation schemes. Doing so will advance the interests and well-being of the American people through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Sincerely,

Andrew F. Quinlan, President Center for Freedom and Prosperity

George Landrith, President Frontiers of Freedom

Mario H. Lopez, President Hispanic Leadership Fund

Grover Norquist, President Americans for Tax Reform

Steve Moore, President Committee to Unleash Prosperity

Matthew Kandrach, President Consumer Action for a Strong Economy

Jason Pye, Vice President of Legislative Affairs FreedomWorks

Brent Wm. Gardner, Chief Government Affairs Officer Americans for Prosperity

Ryan Ellis, President Center for a Free Economy

Steve Pociask, President / CEO The American Consumer Institute

James L. Martin, Founder/Chairman 60 Plus Association

Saulius “Saul” Anuzis, President 60 Plus Association

Judson Phillips, President Tea Party Nation

Daniel Perrin, Founder HSA Coalition

Jeffrey Mazzella, President Center for Individual Freedom

Andrew Langer, President Institute for Liberty

Phil Kerpen, President American Commitment

Chuck Muth, President Citizen Outreach

Peter Ferrara, Senior Adviser National Tax Limitation Committee

Ed Martin, President Phyllis Schlafly Eagles

Sally C. Pipes, President, CEO, Thomas W. Smith Fellow in Health Care Studies Pacific Research Institute

David Ridenour, President National Center for Public Policy Research

Rick Manning, President Americans for Limited Government