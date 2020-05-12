‘Friends’ Reunion On Hold Until Live Audiences Are Possible

The highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion, put on hold due to the coronavirus, will be postponed for even longer until a live audience in the studio is possible.

“At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it’s going to be far longer than that,” Bob Greenblatt, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman, told Variety in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

“We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production,” he added. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Likes To Watch TV In The Nude)

Greenblatt, continued while noting the reunion of the hit NBC show did not plan to go ahead and gather the cast together via Zoom like others have done during the pandemic and will wait until a live audience is possible.

“We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms,” the WarnerMedia chairman explained.

“At the moment, we’re trying to look to the future and get this thing done in a more conventional way, and I think it’s worth waiting for,” he added. “We would have loved to have had it on [HBO Max on] Day One, but at the same time, if we can get it launched in the fall, I think it’ll be something that we can have the audience really looking forward to as well.”

As previously reported, the highly-anticipated reunion, bringing together such stars as Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Matt LeBlanc, is happening but was postponed as all TV and film productions were put on hold in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.