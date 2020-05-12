Gary Patterson Gets His First 5-Star Recruit After Winning 172 Games At TCU

TCU football coach Gary Patterson has secured the first five-star recruit of his career.

According to CBS Sports, running back Zachary Evans is the first five-star recruit Patterson has ever had. Why is that important? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Patterson has won 172 games with the Horned Frogs since taking over full time in 2001, and he did it without a single five-star player.

Zachary Evans has signed with @TCUFootball, according to @247Sports -The 5-star is the highest-rated recruit in TCU history -First 5-star recruit to choose TCU in the modern recruiting era -Ranked No. 16 overall in 2020 recruiting class -Originally signed with Georgia pic.twitter.com/dYKlFjzOUK — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 11, 2020

I honestly had no idea TCU hadn’t ever had a five-star recruit. That almost seems hard to believe given the amount of success they’ve had.

The Horned Frogs under Patterson have won at least 10 games in a season 11 times since 2001. That’s an incredible stat!

Not just that, they famously beat Wisconsin in the 2010 Rose Bowl.

The fact Patterson has had so much success at TCU and has done it without superstar players is nothing short of incredible.

There aren’t many coaches out there who could dream of doing the same. Now, he’s adding the biggest recruit in school history.

If you’re a fan of the Horned Frogs, it’s safe to say you have a lot to be happy about.

H/T: Barstool Sports