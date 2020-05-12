‘Hamilton’ Movie Headed To Disney+ A Year Early Due To Pandemic

The “Hamilton” movie is headed to Disney+ a year ahead of schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way,” Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger shared in a statement with E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews) on May 12, 2020 at 7:17am PDT

“We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned,” Iger’s statement continued. (RELATED: Bob Iger Defends Marvel Franchise After Famous Directors Called Them ‘Despicable’)

The film, which began production at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City in June 2016, will include the stage performance of the hit original Broadway cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda in the lead role, along with stars like Leslie Odom, Jr., Anthony Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry and more.

“Hamilton” was originally set to hit theaters in October 2021, but now will be available on the Disney+ streaming site starting July 3, 2020.

Miranda also responded to the news and shared how thrilled he was with getting to share Tommy Kail’s film early.

“He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” the 40-year-old playwright explained. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down.”

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen,” he added. “I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”