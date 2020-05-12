House Democrats Release Their Phase 4 $3 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package

Democrats in the House of Representatives released their $3 trillion coronavirus relief package Tuesday.

The House remains out of session and no negotiations were conducted with Republicans or the Trump administration in regards to the package according to Axios.

The 1,815-page HEROES Act, will reportedly be considered in the House on Friday. The legislation is expected to die in the Senate, Axios reported. Republicans in Congress want to wait for the funds from the CARES act to be dispersed before diving into another massive package.

The proposal includes $500 billion for state governments, $375 billion for local governments, $175 billion for testing and other health-related expenses, $75 billion in housing assistance, $25 billion for the U.S. Postal Service, $20 billion for tribal relief, $20 billion for relief for territories, $10 billion for small businesses, $3.6 billion for election security and preparation and $1.5 billion to address broadband issues, According to Axios.

Democratic leadership canceled the House of Representatives’ plans to return back to Washington, D.C., on April 28, just one day after Democrats made the announcement. According to Maryland Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, the Capitol physician advised them not to return amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the Washington area. (McConnell Says Senate Will Be In Session Monday After New Guidance — House Will Remain Out Of Session)

“We made a judgment that we will not come back next week but that we hope to come back very soon,” Hoyer said. (RELATED: House Cancels Plan To Return Next Week One Day After Making Announcement)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Democrats on Monday for refusing to return to the Capitol in order to pass coronavirus legislation as businesses and workers across the U.S continue to be affected by the virus.

Meanwhile, the Senate has remained in session and is working together with the White House on passing new legislation to help combat the effects of coronavirus.