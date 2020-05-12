Jeremy Piven Tweets HBO Should Make An Ari Gold ‘Entourage’ Spin-Off

Jeremy Piven wants HBO to make an Ari Gold spin-off.

Piven starred as Vincent Chase's agent for eight seasons on the hit show "Entourage" and it made him one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Now, he seems like he’d be down to do a show focused on just his character. In response to a tweet about a potential spin-off, he tweeted, “Want to give the people what they want … what say you @markwahlberg @hbo.”

Want to give the people what they want … what say you @markwahlberg @hbo https://t.co/kRqIQ882Wk — Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) May 11, 2020

This 100% needs to happen. Not only would it be absolutely incredible to watch Piven on screen as Gold again, but the ratings would be gigantic.

“Entourage” was one of the most popular shows ever made. It ended in 2011 and we’ve never seen anything like it since.

There was an “Entourage” movie in 2015, but it was more or less just an extended episode. Giving people an entire Ari Gold series would be incredible.

There’s no doubt at all that he was one of the best parts about the series. He was hilarious, intense, a quote machine and had a great arc by the time it was all said and done.

If he wasn’t your favorite character, he had to be in your top two. That’s just a fact.

Will HBO give us an “Entourage” spin-off? At this point it’s unlikely, but I’m more than down for it. I’d watch the hell out of it.

You can bet on that.