Joe Biden: ‘Women Should Be Believed’ But Not Tara Reade

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reiterated his belief Tuesday that “women should be believed” but said that we should not believe his former staffer, Tara Reade.

Biden has been accused of sexually assaulting his former Senate aide, Tara Reade, in 1993 when she worked in his Washington, D.C. office.

Biden was asked about the allegations during an appearance on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.” Interviewer George Stephanopoulos asked, “On these allegations from Tara Reade, I know you denied them but you’ve also said that women should be believed. So what do you say to Americans who believe Tara Reade and won’t vote for you because of it?” (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Plans To Appear At Joe Biden’s Zoom Virtual Fundraiser)

“Well, that’s their right,” the former vice president responded. “Look, here, I think women should be believed. They should have an opportunity to have their case and state it just forthrightly what their case is,” Biden explained, adding that it was up to “responsible journalists” like Stephanopoulos and others to assess whether the accusations are true or false.

”At the end of the day, the truth is the truth. That’s what should prevail And the truth is — this never happened. This never happened.”

“I assure you, that’s the truth,” he said. (RELATED: ‘We Ought To Keep Our Guard Up’: Tucker Carlson Breaks Down Reade’s Allegation Against Biden, Tells Reporters To ‘Be Very Wary Of Being Used’)

Biden then proceeded to ask Stephanopoulos about his health, as the journalist had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“How are you feeling, man? You doing okay?”

“I’m doing very well,” Stephanopoulos replied. “Thank you for asking.”

For more than a month, Biden did not face a single question about Tara Reade, despite frequent media appearances with prominent network hosts. The former vice president avoided the question himself as well until early May, when Mika Brzezinski interviewed Biden on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The editorial board of The New York Times has suggested that the Democratic National Committee investigate the allegations against Biden.