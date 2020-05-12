Pro-Trump Ad Plays Tara Reade’s Allegations Over Pictures Of Biden Touching Women

A pro-Trump super PAC attacked former Vice President Joe Biden over his accuser Tara Reade’s allegations in an ad released Monday.

Great America PAC’s ad, titled “Shattered,” focuses on Reade’s allegations that Biden, a Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential election, kissed her, touched her, and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent in 1993 when she worked for him as a Senate staffer. Biden has repeatedly denied these allegations.

The ad plays Reade’s voice as she describes the alleged sexual assault “while eerily overlapped with several inappropriate Biden moments with other individuals,” according to the PAC’s press release.

“Tara Reade says Joe Biden sexually assaulted her,” the opening title of the ad says. “Democrats and media are trying to ignore her chilling story. We won’t let them.” (RELATED: At Least 6 People Have Corroborated Details Of Tara Reade’s Allegation Against Joe Biden)

“Shattered” will be played nationally with expanded TV buys, according to the Great America PAC press release. Great America PAC is not endorsed by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

WATCH:

The PAC announced earlier this month that they filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the University of Delaware to obtain Biden’s Senate records housed at the university in attempts to “further confirm Reade’s allegations.” (RELATED: Tara Reade Told Her Ex-Husband About Alleged Harassment In Biden’s Senate Office, 1996 Court Document Shows)

“By her own account, Tara Reade’s life was shattered by Joe Biden’s sexual assault in 1993,” said Great America PAC Chairman Ed Rollins in a statement. “Now leading Democrats and a biased national media are trying to sweep this story under the rug to protect Biden. It is despicable and dripping with hypocrisy when compared to the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.”

“We will make sure Tara Reade’s story is heard and Biden’s troubling history with women is well known,” Rollins added.

Reade’s legal representation, attorney Douglas Wigdor, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement that while Reade stands by her allegations and her assertions that the media has ignored these allegations, “she does not want these serious issues to be used as a political campaign ploy.”

“Rather, she believes that a thorough independent and non-partisan investigation should be conducted as she is confident that it would validate her claims,” Wigdor added.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

