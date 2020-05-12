‘From Folly To Farce’: John Kennedy Explains Why Pelosi’s House Coronavirus Bill Is As ‘Dead As Fried Chicken’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proposed $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill as “dead as fried chicken” in the Senate.

Appearing on Tuesday night’s “Hannity,” Kennedy said Pelosi had gone from “folly to farce” with all the spending proposals included in the HEROES Act introduced Tuesday, a spending package meant to address the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

WATCH:

“I don’t think any of us, not those of us in good faith, want to see permanent damage done to our economy,” Kennedy told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “That’s why I am so disappointed in speaker Pelosi’s bill. I think it will set us back. In my opinion, the speaker has moved from folly to farce, and when I saw it, it reminded me of that old Jack Nicholson line. ‘Go sell crazy somewhere else. We’re all stocked up here.'”

The Louisiana senator derided it as “not a serious or mature effort” that is as “dead as fried chicken in the Senate.” He added that it will suffer the same fate with the American people “once they find out what’s in it.”

“She knows that, and everybody that has a brain above a single cell organism knows that,” said Kennedy. “It’s just political pageantry and I’m just very disappointed.”

“Her bill would require us to borrow $3 trillion,” he said. “That’s three thousand billion dollars that our kids have got to pay back. Her bill would rewrite our immigration laws. Her bill would release many federal prisoners. Her bill represents a federal takeover of our state election systems. Her bill would turn over all of our public safety decisions or most of them, to OSHA.” (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh: Blue State Governors Want To ‘Wreck The Economy’ To Hurt Trump, And Make Red States Pay)

Kennedy said that Pelosi’s constituency, “the pronoun police, the nature cure quacks, certain members of the media” will “suck it up like a Hoover Deluxe.”

“But once the American people find out what’s in this bill, they are not going to like it,” he concluded. “They are not going to like it. They are going to say what does this have to do with getting back to work and making people safe?”