Johnny Manziel Jumps Off A Cliff Into A Lake In Instagram Video

Johnny Manziel seems to be enjoying himself during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner posted an Instagram video of himself late Monday night jumping off of a cliff into a lake. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This wasn’t some kind of small jump. It looks like he traveled a substantial distance. Give the insane video a watch below!

View this post on Instagram Flawless execution A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on May 11, 2020 at 6:01pm PDT

Honestly, good for Johnny! Right now, we’re all cooped up because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nothing is open, and there’s literally nothing to do.

You might as well have some fun. If you can go out to a lake, then why not? By my view, the former Browns quarterback certainly seemed to be observing social distancing guidelines.

I don’t see anything wrong with enjoying the day a little bit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Apr 10, 2020 at 11:49am PDT

Also, why am I not surprised at all that Johnny Football is out here jumping into lakes from high distances?

The man has always loved adrenaline, and it doesn’t look like much has changed since his days of playing football.

Props to him for giving us some free entertainment. It was a hell of a jump and he landed it.