‘Take That Smug Smile Off Your Face’: Joy Behar Attacks Lara Trump, Rips Into Mitch McConnell

Joy Behar attacked Lara Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the same breath Tuesday, saying that “people need to wake up.”

Behar made the comments on ABC’s “The View” in response to a clip from a Trump campaign livestream. (RELATED: ‘Well, Excuse Me, Miss McEnany’: Joy Behar Attacks Press Secretary Over Coronavirus Testing)

WATCH:

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg introduced the clip of McConnell, speaking with Lara Trump about former President Barack Obama.

“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell went on you-know-who’s campaign live stream to weigh in on the leaked audio of former President Obama calling the White House pandemic response an absolute chaotic disaster. Take a look,” Goldberg said.

“I think President Obama should have kept his mouth shut, you know. We know he doesn’t like most of this administration is doing. That’s understandable. But I think it’s a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you. You had your shot. You were there for eight years” McConnell said.

“First of all, Lara Trump, take that smug smile off your face, number one,” Behar said as soon as the clip had finished.

Behar then turned her attention to McConnell, calling him “one of the most classless, most unpatriotic, most unAmerican leader that we have ever seen, I have ever seen in my lifetime.”

Arguing that McConnell needed to be voted out, Behar mentioned his refusal to hold a hearing for then President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland and his goal to make Obama a “one-term president.”

“He goes up against the Constitution on a regular basis,” Behar said, quickly pivoting to the need for a massive shift to mail-in voting.

“As Trump says, if the United States switched to mail-in voting, you would never have a Republican elected again,” she said, adding, “They are afraid that Americans who can vote by mail will knock them out and put Democrats in power and put Joe Biden in there and maybe, maybe then we will have a chance at fixing this country. People need to wake up. I’m so aggravated today, I can’t even begin to tell you.”