Katy Perry Hints At Collab With Taylor Swift And We Can Hardly Wait

Katy Perry definitely got everyone’s attention when she hinted about a collaboration with Taylor Swift on her upcoming album.

"Well, you're just gonna have to tune in to Idol next week to see all rumors, true or false," the 35-year-old pop star explained during an interview with Extra. The comments were noted by Billboard magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

The "Roar" hitmaker talked about the rumors while promoting her performance on next week's Idol, without giving any further details.

It all comes following plan’s to release her new track titled “Daises” on May 15 from her fifth studio album with a live performance of the song.

It would be the first time Perry and the “Shake It Off” hitmaker have collaborated in the studio after squashing their long-standing feud last year.

In the pop star’s appearance last year on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Perry explained that the feud was started by a “misunderstanding.”

“We have such big groups of people that like to follow us, so they started turning against each other a little bit, too, and it was a little unfortunate,” Katy explained. “We made amends, and I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out.”

“We started seeing each other out and about, and I just would walk up to her and say, ‘Hey. How are you?'” she added. “We have so much in common, and there’s probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common. I was like, ‘We should really be friends over that and share our strengths and our weaknesses and our challenges.'”