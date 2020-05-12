REPORT: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Make Security Upgrades At $18 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly made security changes to the $18 million Beverly Hills mansion they currently reside in.

Large screens have been put up around the perimeter of the property to block it from view of people passing by, according to a report published Tuesday by Fox News. The screens are several feet high and prohibit hikers from seeing onto the property.

The property also has security cameras as additional security, according to the same report.

As previously reported, it is unclear if the former royal couple is renting the 22-acre property from Hollywood star Tyler Perry or staying as guests, but there is no record of the Beverly Ridge Estates mansion being sold, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: REPORT: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Living At Tyler Perry’s $18 Million Beverly Hills Mansion)

Harry and Markle have reportedly been staying at the eight-bedroom mansion since making the move to Los Angeles in March. The couple was first staying at a home in Vancouver, but made the move before the U.S.-Canada border closed due to coronavirus.

For people who want privacy, they sure know how to draw attention to themselves. If they would just lay low, Markle and Prince Harry might find themselves out of the news cycle. Instead, they encourage people to start asking questions by putting up huge screens that alert people passing by that something important is happening there.