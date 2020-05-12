Scott Burrell Defends Michael Jordan’s Attitude And Actions During Their Playing Days

Michael Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Scott Burrell had no issues with the leadership and attitude from the NBA legend during their playing days.

Burrell was highlighted in the latest episodes of “The Last Dance” as somebody Jordan really targeted in practice. Yet Burrell apparently didn’t mind the tough love atmosphere and tyrannical attitude shown by Jordan.

I appreciate the kind words ???? https://t.co/NfXajgy6Nz — Scott Burrell (@sburrell24) May 11, 2020

“No. I think Michael had different techniques some people didn’t think were great leadership qualities. I loved it. I loved the way he pushed me. I loved the way he motivated me,” Burrell told TMZ when discussing Jordan’s attitude and whether he was a bully in a video released Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

I honestly don’t understand how people have issues with the way Jordan carried himself. I’m not saying he was perfect. I’m not saying he was even a nice person in practice and in games.

However, he was a winner and a leader. Sometimes (a lot of the time in Jordan’s case), you’re required to push people further than they want to be pushed when you’re in that role.

Michael Jordan vs Scott Burrell, the greatest hits pic.twitter.com/tQvudoZEav — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) May 11, 2020

Jordan’s goal was to stack up championships and rings. It wasn’t to make friends. I think it’s safe to say he got the job done.

If you can’t handle that kind of atmosphere, then find a different team to play for.

“Winning has a price…And leadership has a price.” – Michael Jordan The end of Episode 7 got my chili hot. This. Is. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/r2H0QEPoHg — Herb Hand (@CoachHand) May 11, 2020

Jordan has absolutely nothing to apologize for, and I’m glad he doesn’t. He set out to win titles. He did it at any and all costs.