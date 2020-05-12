‘Monk’ Star Tony Shalhoub Reveals He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

“Monk” star Tony Shalhoub has revealed that he and his wife, Brooke Adams, both tested positive for the coronavirus, but have since recovered.

“Hi, I’m Tony Shalhoub, I hope you’re all being careful and following the protocol,” the 66-year-old actor revealed during his appearance on the first installment of Seth MacFarlane’s “Peacock Presents At-Home Variety Show.” The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Monday. “We really are all Monk now.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“Last month, my wife Brooke and I came down with the virus and it was a pretty rough few weeks, but we realize that so many other people have and had it a lot worse,” he added. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Shalhoub continued, while noting that the sound of applause and cheers outside his New York apartment was for health care workers.

“Ah, must be seven o’clock,” the actor explained. “Time to go out and show our appreciation to all the heroes. The Health care workers, first responders… let’s go. Stay safe and stay sane.”

McFarlane revealed at the start of the clip that the show will be a daily web variety series with funds being raised for charities like Americares, Feeding America and the United Way to help with coronavirus relief efforts.

Earlier in the piece, Shalhoub reprises his famous role as germaphobe/ former detective in the hit “Monk” show and appears alongside, via video, the rest of the cast, Jason Gray-Stanford, Ted Levine and Traylor Howard, in a hilarious skit about all the ins and outs around the pandemic, including social distancing, wearing masks and more.

