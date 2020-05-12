Sports

Sean Doolittle Goes Off On Twitter About Coronavirus And MLB

New York Yankees v Washington Nationals

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Nicholas Elias Contributor
Font Size:

Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle went off on Twitter about his concerns with coronavirus and starting the MLB season again on Monday.

The 16-tweet thread highlights everything from players health, to the long term effects of covid-19, and reports for other leagues. “There is still so much we do not know,” said Doolittle in one of his tweets, “So how many tests do we need to safely play during a pandemic?”

He also expressed concerns about players with pre-existing conditions that could be affected as well as potential unknown effects of the virus. (RELATED: Sean Doolittle Has A Weird Way Of Staying Calm During Games)

Doolittle also shared an article with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, talking about the ways that the NFL had to test players before games. “Baseball players might not be in close contact during a game the way football players are, but there is a lot of shared space in a clubhouse among players, coaches and staff,” said Doolittle. Doolittle also said that the essential workers that would be supporting baseball operations needed to be included in the conversation as well. “We wouldn’t be able to play a season without them, and they deserve the same protections,” said Doolittle.

Doolittle concluded his thread on twitter with an image that said “And another thing: im not mad. Don’t put in the newspaper that I got mad.”