NBPA Representatives Send ‘Yes Or No’ Texts To Players About Season Returning

The National Basketball Players Association regional representatives have reportedly sent a text message to players polling them about the return of the 2020 NBA season.

National Basketball Players Association regional representatives started texting NBA players today with a ‘yes or no’ question it says will be kept confidential: Do you want to try and play again this season? The union’s trying to gauge broader sentiment of its 400-plus players. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 12, 2020

Sources told ESPN, that replies to a “Yes or No” question about the season’s return would be kept confidential. Adrian Wojnarowski, senior NBA insider for ESPN, said that different agents had different methods of polling NBA players by region. One agent asked an entire team in a group text, “Do you want to try and play this season, yes or no?” Another representative simply said, “Do you want the season to start again?” (RELATED: Sean Doolittle Goes Off On Twitter About Coronavirus And MLB)

Sources: Some teams received the question as part of a group text that included the entire roster. One rep asked a team’s players: “Do you want to try and play this season, yes or no?” Another rep worded to a different group: “Do you want the season to start again?” https://t.co/p9XgbVKXOa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 12, 2020



Over 400 players are members of the NBPA. A conference call between NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and rank-and-file players last Friday discussed the topics of the NBA resuming its season, according to ESPN. The NBA suspended play on March 11th due to coronavirus concerns.