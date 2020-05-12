Netflix Is Making A Film About The 1999 US Women’s Soccer Team Winning The World Cup

Netflix has acquired the rights to make a movie based on a book about the 1999 U.S. Women’s Soccer team.

Netflix now owns the rights to “The Girls of Summer: The US Women’s Soccer Team and How It Changed The World,” according to a report published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will follow the 1999 team’s journey to defeating China in the World Cup after Brandi Chastain broke a 0-0 tie game. Other members of the team included Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Briana Scurry and Kristine Lilly.

“As a longtime soccer fan, I can still remember watching that groundbreaking game in Union Square,” Vice President of Netflix Films Tendo Nagenda said. (RELATED: Netflix Adds Almost 16 Million New Users During Coronavirus Pandemic)

“Watching the USA team that summer made me forget I had no money and little more than a dream to feed me,” Nagenda added. “That team, that goal, and Brandi Chastain’s unforgettable reaction – in which she ripped off her shirt and dropped to her knees in astonishment – made me believe I could do anything, and do it my way.”

Everyone loves a good sports movie, so I have a feeling this could be a really good film. Netflix has been on a roll too with all the content it has been producing. The story is a great one, so I expect nothing less than exceptional from the streaming service.