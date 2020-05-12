Nick Saban Says He Encouraged Jalen Hurts To Pick Oklahoma As His Transfer Destination

Alabama football coach Nick Saban wanted to see Jalen Hurts land at Oklahoma.

After losing the starting job at Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa, Hurts spent one year as a backup and then transferred to the Sooners. He spent one season lighting it up for Lincoln Riley, and was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Saban said during an interview with the Eagles that Hurts needed to go wherever the best players were. When options like Oklahoma, Miami and Maryland came to the top of the list, Saban pushed his former star towards the Big 12 powerhouse.

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say Saban gave some good advice to Hurts here. The reality of the situation is that the dual-threat quarterback would have also done well at Maryland or Miami, but it wouldn’t have been the same.

Oklahoma has way better players than either of those schools. It’s clear Hurts need to get as much great tape as possible in his one year of remaining football.

Given the skill position players at Oklahoma, Saban was 100% correct to push him towards Lincoln Riley.

Now, the Hurts is with the Eagles, and I have no idea what is going to happen with that situation. To me, it seems like a disaster waiting to happen.

Hopefully, I’m wrong because I’d love to see Hurts play well in the NFL. I’m just not sure it’s going to happen with the Eagles.