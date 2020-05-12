Oprah Makes Surprise Phone Call To Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom To Offer Her Condolences

Oprah Winfrey made a surprise call to Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, to offer her condolences following her son’s murder.

Cooper-Jones told TMZ in a piece published Tuesday, that it came as quite a shock when she answered the phone last week and it was the 66-year-old talk show host’s voice on the other end. (RELATED: Georgia Authorities Reviewing Video Footage Of Ahmaud Arbery Entering Construction Site Before Being Killed)

Oprah Winfrey calls Ahmaud Arbery’s killing ‘unimaginable,’ says she called his mom last week “He went out for a jog while being Black,” she wrote on Instagram “I wonder what was he thinking in those last seconds of his life?”https://t.co/dgEvhs1l9C — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 12, 2020

Winfrey made the phone call on Friday, which would have been Ahmaud’s 26 birthday, to let the family know that she was thinking of them on what would have been his special day.(RELATED: Justice Department Considering Whether To Pursue Hate Crime Charges In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case)

According to Arbery’s mom, Oprah said she hopes the family gets justice, but didn’t explain further. She also was reportedly shared that she was pleased that Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were arrested for the murder.

Wanda also explained that the talk show host said something was coming in the mail for her, but didn’t explain further what might be in the contents.

It all comes after Winfrey shared last week on her Instagram how her and her family walked 2.26 miles in honor Arbery on what would have been his birthday.

“Today would’ve been Ahmaud Arbery’s 26th birthday,” Winfrey captioned her post. “But he’s not here to celebrate because he was senselessly shot and killed doing something to make his life healthier and stronger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on May 8, 2020 at 8:17pm PDT

“He went out for a jog while being Black,” she added. “I wonder what was he thinking in those last seconds of his life? Unimaginable to go for a run in 2020 and end up dead because of the color of your skin.”

Winfrey continued, as she noted that she “spoke with his mom Wanda yesterday who says she feels better now that the two men have finally been arrested. But they were only arrested because WE saw the video. Today people everywhere walked 2.23 miles in the name of Ahmaud and justice. We did 2.26 in honor of his 26th birthday”