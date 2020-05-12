Pat McAfee Explains Why He Won’t Get The ‘Monday Night Football’ Job

Pat McAfee recently opened up about why he won’t be offered a job on “Monday Night Football.”

McAfee is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in the sports broadcasting world after a successful career with the Colts.

When word broke that changes were coming to “Monday Night Football,” it didn’t take long at all for McAfee’s name to be tied to the position.

I think we’re 10 yrs away from said job that everybody is currently tweeting me about right now. Think it’s gonna have to be the next batch of executives. All good btw, I’m enjoying the hell out of the YouTube daily show life. Would I dominate in that booth? ABSOLUTELY.. BUT pic.twitter.com/jApA8cBOAW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 9, 2020

He opened up on his show Monday about the potential job, and he said there is “zero” chance ESPN gives him the job right now. He made it clear that he’d take the job in a heartbeat, but it’s just not in the cards right now.

You can watch him break down the situation below.

ESPN should really roll the dice, and hire McAfee. It’s not a secret at all that I’m a big McAfee guy. It’s not a secret at all.

The man just knows how to move the needle. He brings the energy I want, he’s funny, charismatic and he knows his football.

Why is ESPN out on him? Not sure. He did Thursday night college games for the network and crushed it.

It’s clear from his thoughts in the video above that he’s very open to the job, but it’s just not meant to be right now.

That’s truly a damn shame because I honestly believe he’d be a home run hire.

Hopefully, he gets a shot down the road because I have no doubt McAfee would be excellent.