New ‘Price Is Right At Night’ Gives $100,000 To Planned Parenthood Through Charity Show

“The Price Is Right At Night” donated $100,000 to Planned Parenthood after contestants won big Monday night.

“The Price Is Right” aired for the first time at night with a special charity episode, according to a report published by Fox News. The show’s host Drew Carey was joined by RuPaul in order to raise money for charity. The show was set to match contestants’ prize money with a donation to the charity of the guests choice.

“You’re going to be playing for charity. All through the show you’re going to be playing alongside contestants, and whatever you win and the rest of the contestants win, we’re going to match,” Carey explained to RuPaul. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Donates Proceeds From Atlanta Concert To Planned Parenthood)

RuPaul decided he would be “playing for Planned Parenthood, which provides vital and often free services to both men and women.”

All six contestants on the show Monday night won their games.

The contestants won a combined $97,266 in prizes Monday night meaning the show will match the number with a donation to the reproductive health care non-profit.

RuPaul “coming on down” to play for Planned Parenthood on @PriceIsRight is what we NEED right now! Thank you, @RuPaul ???? Catch the episode on @CBS tonight at 8pmEST. pic.twitter.com/ukXQA1Oehp — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 11, 2020



“The Price Is Right” is the longest-running game show on television. The show originally aired in 1956, but was cancelled in 1965. By 1972 the show had been revived by CBS with the infamous Bob Barker as the host.

Carey took over as host in 2007.