Report: Alabama May Play TCU Week One Instead Of USC

Alabama could possibly play TCU in week one of the college football regular season as opposed to its scheduled matchup with USC, ESPN’s SEC guru Paul Finebaum said Tuesday.

Alabama is scheduled to play the Trojans September 5 in Dallas, but California’s strict lockdown measures could prevent USC from making the trip. (RELATED: The Morning After: Alabama Suffers Heartbreaking Loss To LSU)

“This is going to be survival of the fittest. This is a brutal game. And if you can play, you play. If you don’t, you get run over and left behind.”@finebaum on the roller coaster that will be the upcoming CFB season. pic.twitter.com/oG2KSGkyJA — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 12, 2020

Thankfully, the Tide is making contingency plans according to Finebaum, who said something everybody needs to hear right now.

“This is going to be survival of the fittest. This is a brutal game. And if you can play, you play. If you don’t, you get run over and left behind,” Finebaum said. (RELATED: Celebrating 2nd And 26 On Feb. 26)

This is exactly right. As a native Alabamian, I can say for certain that if we can play, we’ll play. Football is a way of life in Alabama, and it will take something calamitous for that to be stripped away. If USC can’t play week one, my guess is Alabama will find somebody that can.

Roll Tide.