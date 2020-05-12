REPORT: PAC-12 Might Only Play Conference Football Games In 2020

The PAC-12 might only play conference football games this upcoming season.
According to The Associated Press, the conference has had talks about an 11-game schedule consisting of only games between PAC-12 teams during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Clay Helton seemed to confirm the report when he said during a video conference call with David Shaw and Nick Rolovich that “it’s been discussed in our PAC-12 meetings, and it’s been discussed by the commissioners.”
The PAC-12 currently plays 12 total games. The regular season slate is made up of nine PAC-12 games and three non-conference games.
All things considered, this isn’t a terrible idea at all. If an 11-game regular season schedule between PAC-12 teams is the best option, do it.
Not only is it a solid option, but it would also give PAC-12 teams their toughest schedules arguably ever.
It’d be hard to argue against an 11-0 PAC-12 team for a playoff spot if they only played other teams in the conference.
That’d be about as hard of a regular season schedule as you’d find on any given year.
If this is the best option on the table for the PAC-12, then the conference should take it with a smile on their face.
It’s not just an okay outcome. It’d be a great outcome for the teams in the conference, especially if one is able to run the table.