REPORT: ‘Tiger King’ Filmmakers Might Chronicle The Tiger Attack During A Siegfried & Roy Show

The people responsible for making “Tiger King” might not be done with shows about big animals just yet.

The story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin took America by storm after premiering on Netflix, and it’s without question one of the most successful documentaries ever made. Now, there might be more stuff on the way from the people behind the camera. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Tiger King” directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin might take a look at producing more content for Netflix.

What might that be? Well, one of the options on the table is reportedly the 2003 tiger attack during a Siegfried & Roy show.

Roy Horn, who recently passed away, was mauled by a tiger during a 2003 show in Las Vegas. The attack put an end to their iconic big animal show.

Now, the infamous attack is one of the options being looked at for the people behind “Tiger King” to cover. Will it happen?

I don’t know, but I do know people loved “Tiger King.” It was a true story, captivating and sucked America in. My guess is the results would be similar if Chaiklin and Goode looked at the Siegfried & Roy attack.

The Siegfried & Roy attack is one of the most infamous entertainment incidents we’ve seen in the past 25 years.

It only makes sense that it’d eventually come to the big screen/streaming. While it’s far from guaranteed, it sounds like it’s now a possibility.

We’ll see what happens, but I’m sure the ratings for a series about the incident would be huge.