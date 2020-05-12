Is It Time To Bring Back #FatHookstead?

Ladies and gentlemen, I appear to be at a split in the road when it comes to my physical appearance.

As many of you recognize by now, I’ve resembled a crafty dual-threat quarterback/a young Matthew McConaughey for the past couple years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s a look men want to replicate and women want to be with. It’s just the way my life is in 2020.

Yet, it wasn’t always this way. There was a time when I used to be very fat. It looked like I ate my way out of a donut factory.

A solid diet of pizza, Mountain Dew, daily Chipotle, chips, chicken wings and a variety of other bad foods had done me no favors.

Due to the fact I’m not a woman who tries to scrub my history of bad photos, I tweeted out a bunch of fatty photos Monday to give the fans and readers something to laugh about. You can see them all below.

Lots of people refuse to believe that I used to be fat. These days, I resemble a solid dual-threat quarterback or young Matthew McConaughey. Since it’s important to poke fun at yourself and laugh, here are a few photos to prove that I used to be hefty. pic.twitter.com/xkyyOGevev — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2020

It didn’t take long at all for debate to start about whether or not it was time to bring back #FatHookstead.

Peak Hookstead. Bring it back. https://t.co/IvmLGN3PC0 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 11, 2020

The argument for #FatHookstead is a simple one. A few years ago, going on benders of poor choices, bad food, copious amounts of alcohol and women (as much as I could) was considered peak Hookstead.

It’s like when you’re the backup redshirt quarterback at Alabama or Ohio State. Sure, someday as a five-star recruit, you’re going to be expected to run the show, but in the immediate future, you’re just looking to party.

My friends will tell you I was a hell of a lot more fun back then. I was playing with house money, my attitude was fast and loose with the rules and it was a ton of fun.

I’m not going to lie to you all. It was a blast.

I was a hell of a dude when I was fat. Ever since I cut out soda and made a few minor changes to my diet, a lot has changed.

It’s crazy how expectations start to change when you resemble a model or a Hollywood star. I’d like to think I still have a lot of fun with this new look, but my friends don’t think it’s enough.

I’m still slinging beers, hitting the bars and doing what I can to not embarrass myself too badly with women. Yet, they think it’s time to go back to #FatHookstead.

Is it time for me to revert to 2015 and really cut loose again? The answer to that is simple, and the answer is “no.”

The days of watching from the sidelines during a redshirt year and partying with the coeds are over. Were they fun? Yes. Do I have some stories to share for my sons when they get old enough? Without a doubt.

However, I’m the starter now. The championship hopes and dreams of millions are now on my shoulders. I owe it to the fans to never take a day off. Not one damn snap.

A lot of people say Michael Jordan and I share a lot of characteristics, and I think that’s probably the main one.

“Winning has a price…And leadership has a price.” – Michael Jordan The end of Episode 7 got my chili hot. This. Is. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/r2H0QEPoHg — Herb Hand (@CoachHand) May 11, 2020

Remember, I didn’t put in this work and look this way for me. I did it for all the guys out there who never had a chance. By becoming fat again, I’m not just failing myself. I’m failing all of you. I refuse to let that happen.

So, next time you’re shoving your fifth slice of pizza for the day in your mouth, remember that I’m eating clean so you don’t have to. Am I a hero? I’ll let the history books and the pundits debate that.

I’m just focused on getting the job done.