REVIEW: ‘Contagion’ Is A Bizarre Movie To Watch During The Coronavirus Pandemic

“Contagion” might be the must-watch movie of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ever since the pandemic started, I’ve seen nonstop chatter about how I had to watch the 2011 movie with Matt Damon. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot of the movie is pretty simple. A global pandemic starts after a virus spreads from Hong Kong and there’s a bat involved. Sound familiar?

The movie was just added to HBO’s library and I decided to give it a shot. I honestly thought I was in the Twilight Zone.

This movie is bizarre when you compare it to 2020 in America. Yes, the movie is a hell of a lot worse, but there are so many things in “Contagion” that we’ve seen over the past few months.

Social distancing, no more handshakes, how viruses spread, government press conferences and more are all covered.

There’s also a character played by Jude Law who talks about drug therapies already available. Again, it’s weird watching “Contagion” in 2020. It’s almost like watching a preview of what might have happened if coronavirus had legitimately gone off the rails.

Is it a good movie? I enjoyed it. It’s about a virus substantially worse than coronavirus, but so many of the things mentioned are things we’ve heard since March.

If you have HBO, it’s worth watching for that aspect alone. From an entertainment standpoint, it’s solid. It’s not great, but it’s solid.

For those of you who have seen it, let us know what you think in the comments!