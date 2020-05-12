Robert Pattinson On The Challenges Of Playing ‘Batman’

Robert Pattinson opened up about the challenges of playing the caped crusader in the highly-anticipated film “The Batman.”

“I think sometimes the downsides [to playing Batman] — which I’ve definitely thought about — the downsides kind of seem like upsides,” the 34-year-old actor shared during his cover story for GQ in a piece published Tuesday, when asked why he wanted to play the iconic character. (RELATED: Christian Bale Gets Robbed Of Best Actor Award At The Oscars For ‘Vice’)

“I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character,” he added.(RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Love Life And Breaking Hearts)

Pattinson noted that all the different ways the character has been played and that even during the making of “Batman and Robin” in 1997, “George Clooney was saying that he was worried about the fact that it’s sort of been done, that a lot of the ground you should cover with the character has been already covered.”

The actor, best known for his role in the “Twilight” franchise then noted how the caped crusader has been played so differently by many of Hollywood’s leading actors.

“And then there’s Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck’s one,” “The Lighthouse” star shared. “And then I was thinking, it’s fun when more and more ground has been covered. Like, where is the gap? You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version.”

“And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where’s my opening,” he added. “And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it? And then also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that.”

Pattinson continued, while explaining the passion people have shown just over who plays “Batman” has energized him to play the part.

“There’s so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened,” the actor shared. “You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know … It makes you a little kind of spicy.”