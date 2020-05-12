Saquon Barkley And Christian McCaffrey Are Favored To Lead The NFL In Rushing Yards During The 2020 Season

Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey are favored to lead the NFL in rushing this upcoming season.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Giants running back and Panthers player are both at an over/under of 1,249.5 at Caesars.

This shouldn’t even be a tough call. If I had to pick between these two, I’d pick Barkley in a hot minute.

Now, I think McCaffrey is a better overall player, but the Panthers will likely open up the passing game a lot more than the Giants will.

That means McCaffrey will get touches through the air and on the ground. The Giants still have a very young and unproven quarterback in Daniel Jones.

That means they’re likely going to stick with running Barkley as much as possible. While that might not be great for his long-term health, it will result in a ton of touches on the ground.

If you have to choose between McCaffrey and Barkley, I think Barkley is a much safer pick given what the two offenses will look like. I’m honestly not even sure it’s a close call.