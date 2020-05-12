Tina Fey Announces $115M Was Raised In Coronavirus Relief Fund Virtual Telethon

Tina Fey announced $115 million was raised for coronavirus relief in New York during a virtual telethon.

Fey hosted “Rise Up New York!” on Monday night. The virtual telethon featured celebrity appearances by Mariah Carey, Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lopez, according to a report published Tuesday by Fox News.

“Our city is under attack, but we’ve been here before,” Robert De Niro said. “In the last 20 years, both 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy. You can take your best shot but you cannot break our spirit.”

Fey teamed up with iHeartMedia and Robin Hood, a poverty fighting organization, for the event. Robin Hood will put the donations toward food, shelter, education, legal services and mental health services. (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Donates 400 Meals To Hospital Workers In Queens)

“If you had breakfast today, you are better off than 2 million of your neighbors who woke up hungry,” Fey said.

Some celebrities performed as well including Carey. She sang her 1992 hit “Make It Happen” complete with virtual back up singers.

“We can make it through this together,” Carey said.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt performed “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra while Lopez brought in PS22 Chorus, an elementary choir group who sang “Rise Up.”

“New York, I know your strength,” Lopez said.

New York has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. The state currently has 342,000 cases and over 27,000 deaths, according to the New York Times.