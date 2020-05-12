The Problem With Media Freakout Over Trump’s Latest Press Briefing

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his Monday press conference after a lengthy confrontation with reporters over China’s handling of the coronavirus, but the media isn’t letting the issue die.

The incident occurred when a reporter, who is Asian-American, asked Trump whether his criticism of China’s handling of COVID-19 could impact trade negotiations. Trump then told the reporter to “ask China,” which some media figures called racist. Daily Caller White House team Christian Datoc and Anders Hagstrom sat down to discuss the accusation and whether Trump has been benefiting from his near-daily fights with the media. (RELATED: Rosenstein Memo Reveals Steele Dossier, Logan Act Used To Grant FISA Warrants)

Trump began scaling back his briefing appearances in May, with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany hosting the briefings instead.

WATCH:

