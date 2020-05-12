‘More Off Base Than Your Average Epidemiologist’: Tucker Cites Dr. Fauci’s ‘Buffoon Level’ Mistakes, Questions ‘Powerful’ Role

Fox News host Tucker Carlson went through a laundry list of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s “buffoon level” mistakes during a lengthy Tuesday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” monologue.

Carlson cited mistake after mistake to make his case that Fauci has been “more off base than your average epidemiologist,” yet has become one of the most “powerful people in the world.”

WATCH:

Carlson began with Fauci’s virtual Capitol Hill appearance Tuesday, during which he claimed that openings schools would be “a very risky and indeed a dangerous prospect.”

“He implied that schools and colleges will be able to reopen only if there is a cure for this virus or a vaccine,” Carlson said after playing a clip from Fauci’s Senate appearance. “In other words, no school until the coronavirus has been cured, stopped. The problem is, there is currently no approved vaccine for any of the several coronaviruses out there. We still don’t have one for SARS. So that may never happen. Once again it has never happened.”

Lamenting the fact that Fauci’s recommendation became “headline news for every media outlet,” Carlson wondered how exactly he knows.

“Is Tony Fauci right about the science?” he asked. “Do we have any particular reason to think he is right?”

“Right now there is an awful lot of evidence indicating that America should cautiously reopen,” Carlson contended, disputing Fauci’s reasoning. “Sweden never shut down at all and it doesn’t appear much worse than the United States on average … The state of Georgia partially reopened weeks ago too much hysteria and finger-wagging from the press, and yet hospitalizations in the state of Georgia are lower than ever. No one has explained why exactly schools specifically must remain closed.”

After playing a clip of Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul questioning Fauci, Carlson said, “Senator Paul is onto something. A lot of wrong predictions have come out of Washington on the question of the coronavirus and quite a few of them came directly from Dr. Fauci himself.”

Throughout the segment in various spots, the Daily Caller cofounder played clips of Fauci insisting that Americans shouldn’t wear masks, that American’s shouldn’t have to worry about the virus in the first place and that Americans should never shake hands again. (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh: Blue State Governors Want To ‘Wreck The Economy’ To Hurt Trump, And Make Red States Pay)

“This is just buffoon level stuff at that point and we are not doing this to mock the guy,” Carlson said. “I mean anybody who talks as much as Anthony Fauci does on television — we can tell you firsthand — is apt to say some stupid things. The point is, is this the guy into whom we want to invest all of your trust? Is this the guy you want to chart the future of the country? Maybe not.”

Carlson pointed out that Fauci has never “been elected to anything,” yet has become “one of the most powerful people in the world,” with the media “clamoring” to give him “even more power.”

“That’s insanity,” he concluded. “Fauci, like every other human being, is flawed. He says things that are wise. He says things that are profoundly silly. He is not, and no one is, the one person who should be in charge when it comes to making long term health recommendations, this guy, Fauci, may be even more off base than your average epidemiologist. Plenty of doctors, by the way, think it’s time for most even all of the country to cautiously reopen … But in the end, no appointed doctor should make the call on what our federal policy is. We elect leaders for that because we are supposed to be in charge of the country because it’s a democracy. Remember, NBC? CNN?”