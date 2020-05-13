Ariana Grande Praises Mac Miller’s Obsession With Music

Musician Ariana Grande praised her late ex boyfriend Mac Miller for his obsession with making music.

Grande opened up about what music meant to Mac Miller during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, according to a report published Wednesday by Entertainment Tonight. Mac Miller died in 2018 from an accidental overdose.

Ariana Grande says that Mac Miller’s music is a “gift” he left the world after his passing. https://t.co/iYGvnQyWnO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 13, 2020



“I think that nothing mattered more to him than music, ever,” Grande said. “And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door. Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, [having to] remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music.”

“I think that’s so evident in what he’s left us with and just how many incredible and different bodies of work, everything from “Blue Slide Park,” “K.I.D.S,” to all the way through “Divine Feminine,” to “Swimming,” to “Circles,” to everything in between,” she added. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Claims She Didn’t Approve ‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin’s Appearance In New Music Video)

Anyone who says Grande didn’t care about Mac Miller or that she’s the reason he was in the mess that he was in is so wrong. Grande clearly loved Mac Miller so much and you can see that every single time she speaks about him.

Mac Miller did make great music and I hope everyone gets the opportunity to be passionate about something the way he was with music.

“It’s just such a beautiful gift, I think, that he kind of touched the world with,” Grande said. “I think the thing he’d want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it.”