‘Hotties And Vodka’: Dennis Rodman Describes Wild Night With Kim Jong Un

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un had a wild night with NBA star Dennis Rodman, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

When Rodman visited the North Korean capital city Pyongyang in 2013 with the Harlem Globetrotters, Kim Jong Un approached him after a basketball game, Rodman said on Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin’ Podcast.”

Rodman said he didn’t know who the North Korean dictator was when he was approached, but that Jong-Un invited him over.

“Let’s have dinner tonight. A little karaoke and have some vodka, some hotties and stuff like that,” Rodman claims Kim told him.

Next thing he knew, the NBA legend claims they were “drunk as sh-t,” with Jong-Un singing karaoke while a band of 18 attractive women came out and played the theme song from “Dallas,” a popular 1978 TV show.

The duo never talked politics, according to Rodman.

“The politics, I don’t get involved with that,” he explained, according to the New York Post. “I came here to bring sports.” (RELATED: Dennis Rodman’s Agent Didn’t Know The Difference Between North And South Korea)

When rumors circulated that the North Korean dictator was dead in late April, Rodman told TMZ that he hoped it was just a rumor and that he was praying for his health.

Please don’t take what I’ve said out of context. I am friends w/ both @realDonaldTrump & Kim Jong Un and I believe in a positive future between us and North Korea. President Trump is the perfect leader for the job! I am sending love out to both & strongly believe both want PEACE — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) December 15, 2017

“There is still so much work we have to do between” the U.S. and North Korea, he said. “If he is not feeling well, I am praying for his speedy recovery, so that both my friends [President Donald Trump and Kim] can continue towards a peaceful success.”

“I hope it’s just a rumor that Marshal Kim Jong-Un is sick,” Rodman added, according to the New York Post. “Hopefully I will find out more soon.”