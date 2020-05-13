Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Claim She Stole A Cookbook Recipe

Model Chrissy Teigen shut down the claim that she stole her recipe for Spicy Miso Spaghetti Carbonara from a “Chef Mike.”

Teigen shared the recipe on her social media Tuesday after making it for lunch.

please tell me who this chef mike is? so I can speak to him? I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I actively talk about the restaurants I love. imagine the ego to think someone is copying you when they haven’t heard of you? — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2020

“Chrissy, just use YOUR talents and not others,” a user tweeted in response after she shared the recipe. “That’s all I’m saying! I guess you pissed off a lot of people who have worked their whole lives in the field, and you step in and use their ideas as your own. At least credit the person or persons the idea came from friends?”

“Oh and he called me because his NY restaurant is closed and was reading the article about you and that sparked his rage,” the user added. “Yes, he cooked for your family too. I told him he should do a virtual restaurant show, to show the cooking to table and how things work.”

Teigen responded insisting she didn’t know who “Chef Mike” is. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Says She’s Taking A ‘Break’ From Twitter Following Drama With New York Times Columnist)

This is hilarious. Teigen has an entire cookbook and cookware line. Why in the world would she have stolen a recipe from someone?

She’s been dealing with a lot lately after the drama with New York Times columnist Alison Roman. Roman called Teigen a “sell out” and said she runs a content farm. It just really hasn’t been Teigen’s week.