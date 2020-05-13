CNN Poll: Biden Holds Slight Lead Over Trump For General Election. Trump Leads Biden Among Independents, Battleground State Voters

New polling figures released Wednesday by CNN show former Vice President Joe Biden holding a slight general election advantage over President Donald Trump, but gave Trump leads in both battleground states and with independent voters.

The poll, the first released by CNN since before the White House issued its coronavirus social distancing guidelines in March, showed 51 percent of respondents saying they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, compared to 46 percent from Trump. Biden’s marks fell 2 points since the March poll, while Trump rose by 4 points.

CNN noted that party-affiliated support was even, with 95 percent of self-identifying Democrats and Republicans responding they would vote for their respective party’s candidate. With Independents, however, Trump leads Biden 50 percent to 46 percent.

Trump also leads Biden by 7 points in battleground states, where independents favored the current present by 25 percent. (RELATED: Trump, Birx Urge CDC To Revise Down Total Coronavirus Death Count)

Biden holds leads in a significant number of questions centered on tone and honesty, including who is more likely to unite the country, but Trump’s figures on his ability to handle the economy top both Biden and his marks from March. Fifty-four percent — up 4 points from March — say Trump would be better for the economy compared to 42 percent for Biden.