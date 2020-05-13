Comedies Have Become More Popular On Streaming Since Start Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

People are finding themselves craving some comedy on streaming services during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data from ReelGood, comedies went from being the fifth most popular genre on streaming prior to the pandemic to being the third most popular. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can see a graphic of the data below.

I’m not surprised at all that comedy is climbing the rankings. In fact, I’d be surprised if it wasn’t. People are in a tough place right now.

They’re all looking for something to laugh about and boost morale. Nothing gets that done like a great comedy.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t watching a ton of comedies over the past two months — I am. I’ve been watching the hell out of “The Office,” “Always Sunny” and “Eastbound & Down.”

At the same time, drama is still king. Has it taken a minor hit the past two months? Yes, but it’s still at the top of the mountain.

For anybody looking for super dark dramas, I’d recommend “Ozark” on Netflix. It doesn’t get much darker at all.

For a lighter show that is more of a coming-of-age drama/adventure, it might be worth giving “Outer Banks” a shot.

No matter what you do, find something you enjoy and stream away!