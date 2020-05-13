Dennis Rodman Claims He Had So Much Sex Before A Game That He Couldn’t Play Because Of ‘Weak Knees’

Dennis Rodman apparently loved having sex before basketball games, but it didn’t end well.

All men who play sports know about the urban myth about sex before competition. Some say you should have as much sex as possible, and others say you should abstain. Well, Rodman tried the former, and it didn't go his way.

"I'm telling you right now. I've done this twice in my life playing sports, and I never knew this sh*t would f**k with you when you're playing a game. I tried to have sex all night before a game. Doesn't f**kig work out too well," the Chicago Bulls legend said during a recent appearance on Mike Tyson's "Hotboxin" podcast.

He added that he couldn't play the next game because he had "weak knees" from all the sex! Listen to his full comments below.

First off, congrats on the sex! Look at that dude's smile. Yeah, he might not have been able to play, but it sounds like it was worth it.

Look, if given the choice between sex all nights with models and one regular season NBA game, choose the sex.

You have another 81 nights to ball out.

I would pay a fortune for Michael Jordan’s thoughts on having sex to the point you can’t play anymore. He might be the only man on the planet who is against it.

Imagine having to explain to Michael Jordan you can’t play because you have “weak knees” from all the intercourse.

That conversation alone would be worth the price of admission!

Never change, Dennis! Never change!