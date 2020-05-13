Donations Pour In For 17-Year-Old Ice Cream Shop Employee Who Was Berated For Working

A GoFundMe page for a 17-year-old girl who was verbally abused by customers while working at an ice cream parlor has received massive donations.

Mark Lawrence, owner of the Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlor in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, created the GoFundMe page for the girl after she quit. The shop had just reopened to the public, according to Fox News.

“This past Friday, our opening night of the year, she was met with an unyielding verbal assault with some of the most vulgar and disgusting words hurled at her, these shouldn’t be heard in a men’s locker room, never mind directed to a teenager,” said Lawrence on the GoFundMe page, “In spite of this, she continued to work until the last ice cream was served and then turned in her apron.” (RELATED: Seattle Cop Placed On Administrative Leave After Bill Of Rights Video Goes Viral)

At 10 on @boston25: After re-opening for ONE day, an ice cream shop on Cape Cod is now closing back down and regrouping after the owner says his employees were verbally harassed by angry customers who weren’t following their new safety protocols. He says his best employee quit. pic.twitter.com/PMuatgMuwk — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) May 10, 2020

Lawrence also said that the girl was “his best employee” and that she is “one of the most hardworking, kindhearted employees and a favorite of many of our regulars.” The GoFundMe page states that all of the funds will go to the girls college fund, which is what the girl was working to save money for. The fundraiser is now at $38,540.