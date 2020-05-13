Eli Manning Says He’ll Take A Year Before Deciding What To Do Next, Rules Out Ever Coaching In The NFL

Eli Manning will take some time before figuring out his next move.

The two-time Super Bowl champion retired from the New York Giants after this past season, and he'll have plenty of options waiting for him. That could include broadcasting or coaching young players. However, he made it clear he's going to take some time before making a decision.

Eli Manning announces retirement.#ThankYouEli — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020

Manning said the following last week during a USO video call with military members, according to ESPN:

I really wanted to try to take a year off and just try to gather my bearings and get settled with my family and figure out what I want to do in that next chapter. I know one thing: I don’t want to be an NFL coach. I’ve seen what our coaches do and the hours they put in, and I enjoy being with my family and enjoy coaching some of their sports teams.

Can you really blame Manning for wanting to take a year to himself? I certainly don’t. The man played in the NFL for 16 years.

That’s a hell of a long career, and he made a ton of money along the way. In just contract cash, Eli stacked up more than $250 million.

Yeah, I don’t think he needs to rush out and earn more money.

I also love how he was very blunt about not wanting to be a coach in the NFL. I also don’t blame him on that front at all.

Coaches have to put in an insane amount of time if they want to have any shot at being successful in the NFL.

The job consumes all your time. Why the hell would you want to transition from being a starting QB to being a full-time coach? It doesn’t make sense.

No matter what he does next, I hope Eli enjoys it. He had an incredibly successful NFL career, and he’s earned the right to a little rest and relaxation.