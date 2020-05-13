Sports

Florida Governor Allows Sports To Return To Sunshine State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Holds Coronavirus Press Briefing

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Nicholas Elias Contributor
Font Size:

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said sports are now clear to return to Florida as long as fans are not in attendance.

He said at a news conference in Tallahassee that all sports, including state teams, could return to the state as of Wednesday.

“Our people are starved to have some of this back in their lives,” DeSantis said. “I think we can certainly do it in a way that’s safe.” DeSantis specifically mentioned soccer, basketball, and baseball as the sports he would like to see return to Florida. (RELATED: NBPA Representatives Send ‘Yes Or No’ Texts To Players About Season Returning)

DeSantis also noted that several professional leagues, such as the NHL, have floated the idea of bringing teams to a central facility in Florida for games.

“What I would tell commissioners of leagues,” said DeSantis, “is if you have a team in an area where they just won’t let ’em operate, we’ll find a place for you here in the state of Florida.”