Colin Cowherd Says The PAC-12 Football Season Happening In Spring Is ‘Much More Likely’

USC v Notre Dame

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
It sounds like there’s a very real chance the PAC-12 holds off on football until the spring.

According to Fox Sports pundit Colin Cowherd, he’s been told Alabama vs. USC isn’t going to happen, the Trojans can’t practice in Los Angeles for months and the PAC-12 playing football in the spring is “much more likely” because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If the PAC-12 plays football in the spring, then so be it. You won’t see me shed any tears. Do I want some conferences playing in the spring? No.

Am I going to lose sleep over the PAC-12 not being able to play with the rest of America. That’s also a hard “no.”

Los Angeles County is expected to extend its lockdown for at least another three months. That means USC can’t even practice until the middle of August.

The idea they’re going to start practice and play Alabama a couple weeks later is laughable.

We had word from Paul Finebaum about Alabama and TCU potentially playing week one and now I’m convinced a change is coming.

Cowherd is plugged into the west coast. If his sources say it’s not happening against USC, then it’s probably not happening.

We’ll see what happens, but it’s crystal clear the PAC-12 has some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks.