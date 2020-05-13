Colin Cowherd Says The PAC-12 Football Season Happening In Spring Is ‘Much More Likely’

It sounds like there’s a very real chance the PAC-12 holds off on football until the spring.

According to Fox Sports pundit Colin Cowherd, he’s been told Alabama vs. USC isn’t going to happen, the Trojans can’t practice in Los Angeles for months and the PAC-12 playing football in the spring is “much more likely” because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Told by two people I trust — USC v Alabama isn’t happening. Trojans can’t even practice in LA potentially for several months. This is why Bama already talking to other possible opponents. Not official but understood. Feeling now that Pac 12 football in spring — much more likely. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) May 13, 2020

If the PAC-12 plays football in the spring, then so be it. You won’t see me shed any tears. Do I want some conferences playing in the spring? No.

Am I going to lose sleep over the PAC-12 not being able to play with the rest of America. That’s also a hard “no.”

Los Angeles County is expected to extend its lockdown for at least another three months. That means USC can’t even practice until the middle of August.

The idea they’re going to start practice and play Alabama a couple weeks later is laughable.

We had word from Paul Finebaum about Alabama and TCU potentially playing week one and now I’m convinced a change is coming.

Cowherd is plugged into the west coast. If his sources say it’s not happening against USC, then it’s probably not happening.

“This is going to be survival of the fittest. This is a brutal game. And if you can play, you play. If you don’t, you get run over and left behind.”@finebaum on the roller coaster that will be the upcoming CFB season. pic.twitter.com/oG2KSGkyJA — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 12, 2020

We’ll see what happens, but it’s crystal clear the PAC-12 has some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks.