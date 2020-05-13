Soccer Star Jonathan Dos Santos Deletes Photo Of Amanda Trivizas Naked In His Bed

Los Angeles Galaxy player Jonathan dos Santos deleted a picture of himself with Amanda Trivizas that ended up on his Instagram story.

According to a Tuesday report from The Sun, Santos "gaffed" by posting a photo of Trivizas naked in bed with him on his Insta story, and it was quickly taken down.

Unfortunately for him, as noted by The Sun, it was quickly screen grabbed by his followers. For those of you unaware of who Trivizas is, you can see some less R-rated photos of her below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMANDA TRIVIZAS (@amandatrivizas) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMANDA TRIVIZAS (@amandatrivizas) on Feb 4, 2020 at 9:36am PST

You can call me woke on this one. Are we really supposed to believe he "gaffed" by posting this photo as described by The Sun?

I don't believe that for one second. I don't believe that for one damn second. You find me a guy who says he accidentally posted a photo of himself in bed with a naked model, and I'll show you a guy who is mostly likely lying.

In order to post an Instagram story, you have to go through a few steps. It's not a lot of steps, but there are a couple necessary on the social media site.

I’m not even sure you could accidentally post a photo on your story. Yet, we’re supposed to believe that’s what happened here with Trivizas?

Yeah, not buying it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMANDA TRIVIZAS (@amandatrivizas) on Dec 31, 2019 at 1:41pm PST

At least Santos seems to be having fun in quarantine! At the very least, I think we can all agree on that. Whether or not he meant to put this photo up, is a debate I’m more than willing to go to the grave having.

H/T: Barstool Sports