Josh Gad Will Star In The Upcoming Disaster Movie ‘Moonfall’ From Roland Emmerich

Roland Emmerich’s new movie “Moonfall” sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday night that Josh Gad will star in the movie from the Hollywood star, and it sounds like audiences will be in for a crazy time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

THR reported the following details on the plot:

Penned by Emmerich and 2012 co-writer Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen, Moonfall sees its plot go into action when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and is on a collision course with Earth. Life as we know it hangs in the balance and with just weeks to go before impact, a ragtag team is sent on a seemingly impossible mission to land on the lunar surface and save humanity.

For those of you who don’t know, Emmerich is the king of disaster films and destroying stuff. It’s what he’s all about.

He’s been involved with “The Patriot,” “2012,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” “Independence Day,” “Godzilla,” “White House Down” and “Midway.”

The man never met an explosion or disaster he didn’t like. “2012” was more or less several hours of just disaster porn.

I’m almost embarrassed to say it, but I saw that movie three times in theaters.

Now, he’s tackling a movie about the moon being on a collision course with the Earth. How could you not love the premise of something like that?

If there was ever a stereotypical Emmerich movie, this would be it.

The fact Josh Gad is involved is only a bonus. He’s one of the most underrated actors in the entire business, and now he’s teaming up with one of the best directors.

I certainly like the sound of that.

There’s no release date yet for “Moonfall.” Keep checking back for more details when we have them.